The Audit

Dean's avatar
Dean
May 15, 2024Edited

My friend and his wife looked at buying a ten year old (ish) house that had been fitted up with solar panels as part of the Wynne governments micro-fit incentive package. There was a 25 year contract attached to the panels that transferred ownership with the title of the house. However....the 15 year builders shingles that were under the panels were completely shot and needed replacing. This was reflected in the home's price. What wasn't reflected was that it would cost $6000.00 plus to remove the panels and then additional cost to re-install them. If you didn't re-install them you were in breach of contract with the micro-fit program. (I don't know if that entailed any penalties, but certainly would have been a headache). So the cost of removing and re-installing the panels killed any financial benefit from them. And part of the reason the shingles were in such rough shape was because squirrels and other critters had been living under the solar panels. Apparently it's a nice cozy home. While discussing this with another friend near Coburg, he mentioned that he had heard about a roof fire started by squirrels chewing through the power cables of solar panels. So best to lay out for a nice new steel roof before "investing" in those panels David. :)

Susan Clayton
May 15, 2024

Thank you for doing the research. I have been skeptical re solar panels from the outset for reasons you cite - mining, replacing worn out panels, disposing of said panels... and living in a climate zone that is cloudy/overcast for several months of the year.

