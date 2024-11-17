The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Kenneth Mackey 🍀's avatar
Robert Kenneth Mackey 🍀
Nov 17, 2024

If Canada and the indigenous community could come together to get mines built faster — primarily gold mines — we would have no issue whatsoever. Gold has started a meteoric run as the current environment is heavily reminiscent of the 1970’s (stagflation — ie low economic growth and high inflation). During this period gold went over 10x (it hasn’t even gone 2x this cycle). The current environment one could argue is even more favourable to gold as the geopolitical dynamics are more drastic/dire today than they were then (back then The US was the undisputed top dog — which clearly it is no longer with The BRICS rising). Also, The US financial situation was much better then than now. Gold is priced in USD so Canadian gold miners get a major benefit as they get paid in USD for their gold production while most costs are in CAD (ie a lower CAD is better for gold miners profits in Canada).

Canada has more than enough gold in the ground to deal with our debt issue, and to create strong tax revenues for spending; if we can get out of our own way and get projects built in a timely and efficient manner. After all, when a mine isn’t built in Canada it is typically built elsewhere with far worse labour and environmental regulations — so we are literally passing the buck and losing out on the economic benefits in the process, which is foolish any way you look at it.

In gold we trust ought to be the Canadian motto going forward.

Sincerely,

Robert Kenneth Mackey 🍀

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stéphane LeBlanc's avatar
Stéphane LeBlanc
Nov 17, 2024

It’s an interesting choice to give examples such as the arts and social programs that could be examined, but not mention the over $18 billion in federal subsidies to the oil and gas industry. Tax dollars going to the richest corporate sectors should be the first ones to be looked at when considering cuts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by David Clinton and others
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture