The Audit

John Chittick
15h

P.P., being a career politician within a bankrupt welfare state at end stage democracy, must refrain from honesty and stick to script and instead advances a mix of economic liberation and delusion. The liberation would come from removing the dead hand of the state from our competitive advantages while the delusion would be in thinking we have any leverage in fighting the Tariff King (that will come from US consumers and manufacturers) as well as thinking there is a bright future for auto assembly in Canada (competitive advantage?). When it comes to selling delusion to the Canadian electorate, he has real trouble competing against those much better qualified and backstopped by the nihilism of the institutional left (media, academia, professional governing bodies, Grievance industry, NGOs, Jihadis, and public sector labour).

