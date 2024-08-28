The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew's avatar
Andrew
Sep 1, 2024

Thanks for the analysis. I appreciate you crunching the numbers so I don’t have to.

One thing you didn’t mention is that interest rates were close to 0 for much of the 2010s. So, there’s little cost in going into deficit. I expect things will be quite different going forward and higher than interest rates will be (or should be) a disincentive to more excessive borrowing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
Aug 28, 2024

All electable parties in Canada support the welfare/nanny state and their own delusions in their abilities to manage leviathan. Where they differ is in their incentives / disincentives to grow the economy and in their levels of exuberance in buying off the marginal voter. Your data did confirm Harper's efforts at bringing down the deficit to close to zero by the time the media had finally helped replace him with a return to the Trudeau dynasty and requisite spending increases.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture