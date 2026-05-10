The Audit

The Audit

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Susan Clayton's avatar
Susan Clayton
2h

I am a retired educator (BC). I have sat on curriculum committees (1990's) and I have a reasonable idea of how much it costs for these committees - travel, accommodation, meals, substitute teachers back home. I have experienced how the government people at the table skew the focus of a discipline to reflect the ideology of the few. Then there is the cost of workshopping the teachers in the new curriculum, supporting the implementation in the districts, the new texts etc., etc. I read somewhere that some universities are offering remedial programs in reading and writing for their first year students.

Your comment on healthcare is disconcerting but reflecting on it, it might be the case.

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PETER AIELLO's avatar
PETER AIELLO
3h

My impression speaking with numerous front line workers in the medical profession is that administrative bloat is a very real thing and that satisfying the demands of various levels of administration takes away from the ability of those front line workers to deal with patients. That impression may be based somewhat on anecdotal evidence but usually where there is smoke there is fire.

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