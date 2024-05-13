The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Howard Kaplan's avatar
Howard Kaplan
May 15, 2024

If support staff salaries represent under 3% of payroll (and that's probably an overestimate, since they won't get paid as much as teaching staff and administrators), then growth in the proportion of support staff can't explain an approximately 100% increase in tuition.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by David Clinton and others
ausher's avatar
ausher
Aug 8, 2024

Can I ask how you generated figure 1? Statscan does count the numerator (academic staff) but to my knowledge no one counts the denominator (total staff at universities). So what was the source of the data?

Also, I would be careful about equating intl student fees to "cost of education". Institutions charge what the market will bear; in many cases, that's well above cost.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Clinton and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture