The Audit

The Audit

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Ken Schultz's avatar
Ken Schultz
1d

I write this comment as a citizen of this country. I am not Jewish so I have not personally been subjected to the hatred, the indignities, the degradation which has been directed directly at our Jewish community. While I have not had these vile things directed at me, my fellow citizens have suffered this have.

I have observed the clear choice by our public authorities to, at the very least, tolerate this vile behavior, if not implicitly and now explicitly encourage the hatred.

I can only conclude that such hatred is government policy and for that, I offer my disgust and my hope that this government is swept from office as soon as possible.

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PETER AIELLO's avatar
PETER AIELLO
1d

Another pile of meaningless bafflegab from the current PM and the creation of some useless commission to provide more room at the trough for the usual group of toadies and sycophants. A complete waste of tax payer dollars which will accomplish nothing. At times cynicism seems the only response.

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