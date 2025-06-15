The Audit

Rick Gibson
I have a thought, which would require some digging into the data to see whether or not it provides the explanation.

I’ve noticed, in reading the news, that the people arrested are often charged with multiple offences which seemingly overlap, but refer to different laws. People might get charged with illegal possession of a firearm, possession of an illegal firearm, possession of a firearm for an illegal purpose, and improper storage of a firearm, etc. So, four or more charges relating to a single activity. If and when they get to trial, they plead guilty to one of the charges, in exchange for the others being dropped. This all seems to be worse since the emphasis on fighting gun crime. You see some parallels with drug crimes.

Anyhow, wondering if the number of charges per arrest has increased, while the number of charges dropped has simultaneously increased.

That person behind a computer knows that his organization has a budget, and is aware that traditional retributive justice is very expensive. One of the arguments used by proponents of restorative justice is that it is much less expensive and more effective in preventing re-offending. The police here (Sechelt Peninsula) are very much in favour of it, and since they are the ones who encounter their former suspects on the street every day, I think they might be onto something. However all successful restorative proceedings are confidential—because otherwise no one would agree to participate—so information about it is very hard to find.

