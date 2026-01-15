The Audit

The Audit

Hansard Files's avatar
Hansard Files
9h

The silence on public sector growth is especially glaring. I checked the Public Accounts (the government's annual financial report) and found that personnel spending hit $71.1 billion last year. That is a $1.5 billion increase in just 12 months. The numbers are sitting in the parliamentary record, but they rarely make the news.

GJS's avatar
GJS
8h

Any time I read something that cites unnamed “experts”, I automatically translate that as "someone from Facebook".

