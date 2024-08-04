The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

Ken Schultz
Aug 4, 2024

I agree, Sir, that I cannot fault the government for trying. Obviously, however, trying is not succeeding.

How one becomes noticed is problematic in this world when being noticed is often a result of doing something that turns out to be negative, awful or similar.

Perhaps, just perhaps, governments should concentrate on announcing programs in English (well, and French) that is understandable, relatively free of jargon and not hyper self-promoting. People might actually pay attention to those announcements. You know, "truth in advertising," a truly novel concept in government communications.

Dean
Aug 4, 2024

And the information we do receive from the government is quite often incorrect or just an outright lie. There is a very good reason that people have tuned out the legacy media.

