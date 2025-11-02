The Audit

The Audit

GJS
9h

I suspect there's no real malfeasance here, just the natural proclivity to live large when someone else pays the tab. The big difference is that for normal humans, that proclivity is regulated by concepts like accountability and consequence.

John Chittick
8h

That's the thing about bankrupt welfare states, few are serious about resolution and even fewer care. The looting accelerates at end stage democracy in transition to tyranny. I would replace foreign affairs and embassies along with NATO and UN membership with one foreign policy, unilateral free trade.

