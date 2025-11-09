The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joel Watson's avatar
Joel Watson
1d

Lack of purpose and cultural dissonance together with restlessness are the key intangible obstacles to military to civilian transition. As Cromwell said, "a soldier must know what they are fighting for and love what they know." The lack of Canadian community support and clear statement of Canada's international mission (viewed realistically not ideologically) negatively impacts soldiers, sailors, and aircrew while in service and particularly after service, when they return to a society that does not share the values of service, country before self, and team. Can you imagine the impact that the current debate on poppies in courts and schools and rampaging Islamist mobs have on those who sacrificed so much? Add to that the difficulty some face in finding civilian employment and one can see how despair takes over. A sense of purpose is key both before and after service. Lest we forget.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
20h

The regiment system worked to address your last issue but it only now exists at the Reserve level as the active units, being barely manned, are consolidated in just a handful of regiments. I would suggest that the most recent overseas missions were in support of the US and their record of not winning a war since WW2, not through any fault of the military itself but being involved in futile and ill-conceived missions, most recently in the Islamic wastelands - would be demoralizing in the extreme. The last decade has seen a militarily ambivalent government without purpose and being driven by the redundant since 1991, NATO, instead of our national defense considerations.

We are essentially in WW3 but the actions have been mostly limited to digital, biological?, commercial, infrastructure weakening, political interreference, Psy-ops (cultural Marxism from within, Islamization) etc as a shooting war could escalate to oblivion. Meanwhile Canada struggles through the politics of appeasing Trump, the insanity of NATO and our pathetic flanking of Russia in Latvia, and furnishing the military with expensive hardware that is arguably obsolete by delivery. IOW, when it comes to military morale, the fish stinks from the head.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture