PETER AIELLO
Dec 15, 2024

It appears, as is frequently the case with the spending of public money, a vast amount of the spend goes to bureaucracy while a much smaller portion actually makes it to anything beneficial for those in need of service and support.

Ken Schultz
Dec 15, 2024

And if these guys have baffled even you .....

Do we perhaps have obfuscation in spending by way of corporate structure? Sure seems like it. If we do have such an obfuscation the next step is to wonder if such obfuscation is a deliberate plan to hide recipients of money. And, if ....

Oh, Hell! All this hiding of where money goes - and it certainly looks like hiding - leads one to consider that a) if this is what we see here, what are we not seeing, and b) how representative is this obfuscation by way of structure here of other government departments? It certainly does make me wonder .....

