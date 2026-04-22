The Audit

The Audit

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John Anthony Hall's avatar
John Anthony Hall
1d

Canada has deliberately, with substantial public support, built a regulatory utopia wherein time is free and cost is irrelevant. Rational people refuse to invest in this environment without substantial government cover.

Sadly, nibbling at the extremities won't cut it. Canadians have to accept that they screwed up and commit to fixing the whole problem. I don't see any sign of this happening.

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Sad_Mom's avatar
Sad_Mom
1dEdited

David, I appreciate the specific examples of areas where Canada used to lead. I would love to know more of your thoughts on what happened - too much regulation? Complacency? Brain drain? Maybe our educational system failed to keep up? All of the above?

Maybe that’s all too much for one column!

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