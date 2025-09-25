The Audit

The Audit



The Nemeth Report
17h

The "Combatting Hate Act" will do in Canada what it has done in the UK with respect to stifling free speech. Police in the UK probably spend more time investigating social media posts than investigating and arresting clear crimes like theft and sexual harrassment. As a Canadian living in the UK, I would say that one of the key elements of the UK's economic decline has been the zealous commitment to net zero by both major parties -- Labour and Conservative. On the relentless illegal immigration, again, both major parties have done nothing to stop it, and when ideas are put forward to address the situation the courts say no. Voters are frustrated and feel like it's a "uni-party" and have turned to Reform in the hope they will actually do what the voters want them to do. Canada's situation is somewhat similar but proximity to the US may offer an outlet for real change that the UK doesn't have.

GJS
18h

"my tentative conclusion that Canada isn’t necessarily circling the same drain as the UK"

Maybe not circling the drain, but we're floating to the wrong end of the bathtub.

