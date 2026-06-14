The Audit

The Audit

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
2h

To your point of the collapse of the Conservative lead in the 2025 election, I watched an interview of David Frum on NP and was pleasantly surprised by his take on various issues as I had written him off years ago when he adopted the Clintonian TDS obsession on Russia Russia Russia. He pointed out that the election became about who could negotiate with Trump and given that some number, say 10% of Canadians were actual Trump supporters which very likely translated exclusively to 30% (at least as a perception) of Conservatives which no doubt sent the essential mindless mushy middle vote to Carney.

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