The Audit

The Audit

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Hansard Files's avatar
Hansard Files
20h

Those Bank of Canada rate markets on Polymarket already pull in about $100,000. Public servants could use non-public info to bet anonymously then nudge policy for personal gain. Section 8 of the Conflict of Interest Act forbids exactly that. I read the full text at https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/C-1.9/. Crypto and VPNs make enforcement a nightmare though. The Ethics Commissioner needs to update the rules fast.

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1 reply by David Clinton
John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
15h

This is likely the least damaging reason why the criminal enterprise of the state should be rolled back to a handful of functions. Thoughts from a grumpy old libertarian.

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