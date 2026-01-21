The Audit

The Audit

Hansard Files
1d

You are spot on about the "written by committee" vibe. Treasury Board data shows that thousands of people now work in federal government communications. That is a massive team vetting every single post. When you have that many layers of approval, the result is usually bland. I track these staffing costs at Hansard Files because the numbers are rising fast.

John Chittick
18h

Perhaps relying on the subsidized media market share isn't broad enough for the spin doctors and they end up subjecting their message to the people. I'm sure there is legislation in the pipeline to properly "edit" the online commentary accordingly.

