John Chittick
Sep 1, 2024

As with much of the now bankrupt and culturally Marxist captured welfare leviathan state, the prospects of top-down political reform are all but delusional and of which, the education establishment is an integral part. My naturally unpopular solution is to abandon it and go to a laissez-faire bottom up replacement. This would range from community-based volunteerism to creation of market-based varieties of schools and online programs catering to the divergent cultures and partisan tastes and budgets of society. The only potential and reluctantly recommended role of the state would be to offer vouchers without any strings attached to parents through perhaps a five year transition period. I have had some experience in setting up an alternative private junior high school in a small community with some success. As for the value of good teachers, I became a friend of a successful logging equipment entrepreneur who had a saying that "in every large organization you could be paid twice or one half of what you are worth with no way of correcting the situation".

Ken Schultz
Sep 2, 2024

Wow! Clear eyed and terrifying!

My late mother-in-law who taught much of her life always discussed the latest and greatest in pedagogy. Her approach was that whatever the latest and greatest was, she would say something approximating, "Well, did that very thing X years ago and called it Y; then it was superseded by A and we called it B; ....; this too will change to whatever the next thing is and I will know that one too."

Wise woman, my mother-in-law.

