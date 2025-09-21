The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AY's avatar
AY
12h

I have friends who, back in the 20th century when they were high school students in the area, used to harvest tobacco in southwestern Ontario. The work was tough and their hands looked disgusting at the end of each day, but the pay was so good that none of them needed to get a student loan for university. Granted the fields that they used to work on are growing different things today (e.g. watermelons and ginseng), are we really sure that young Canadians are not interested in "farm-related role" employment?

