The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GJS's avatar
GJS
9h

"you’d think that decisions involving the billions of dollars we spend implementing public education curricula would have been informed by evidence. After all, the very lives of our nation’s children are at stake."

At least in Ontario, attempts to measure the efficacy of our publicly funded primary and secondary school systems against *any objective* have been met with righteous fury and rebuffed with extreme prejudice by the teachers' unions as well as many of the school board educrats. Evidence-based decision making requires data and numeracy, concepts that those same groups routinely condem as colonial, patriarchal, or racist.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture