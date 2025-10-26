The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken Schultz's avatar
Ken Schultz
14h

There was a time, there was a time ...

Not too many decades ago we had chartered banks and then we also had second level of institutions, the national trust companies that acted much like the banks. The banks were (still are) very regulated but the regulatory leash was looser for the trust companies. Ultimately, many of the national trust companies essentially went broke and/or were absorbed by other institutions, often the banks. Just as a f'r instance, one of my employees had dealt with Royal Trust for many years and she then woke up one day to find that she was dealing (same branch, staff, etc.) with the Royal Bank. It turned out that RT had burned up it's equity and RBC stepped in and saved the "Royal" name.

My point is that the second level financial institutions essentially disappeared into the big banks or simply went bust. Clearly, independent trust companies do remain in Canada but they are, as a rule, pretty nominal enterprises.

So ....

That leaves me with what I now consider the second tier financial institutions, mortgage companies. As with the old trust companies, it seems to me that the regulatory leash on these entities is less than with the banks and that leads me to speculate that they also might at some future point hit the wall. Not necessarily as a group but with some individual spectacular flame outs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Clinton and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture