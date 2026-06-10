The Audit

The Audit

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PETER AIELLO's avatar
PETER AIELLO
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Maybe the grandstanding, two bit showmanship and fake indignation all contribute to the distrust and general contempt many voters have for politicians in general. Nice of them to capture it for display on X so those voters who like / need a constant reminder can refer to it.

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