The Audit

Kevan
1d

The inflation of the generally unproductive, unable to make decisions, middle management level policy analysts extends to all levels of government. At the same time you would be hard pressed to find any significant increase in frontline/blue collar staff who actually deal with people and problems.

Most of these people have been sucked into a system where executive status (ED/DG) positions are rewarded by the number of other directors and managers who report to them. And they, as Poly Sci, Soc et al grads, likely now with MPAs or MBAs paid for by government, look to hire people who reflect their own educational paths.

The frontline, blue collar, technical staff are rarely consulted or promoted to management and the analyst class is unwilling to work with the technical folks for fear of not knowing what most employees think their managers and their advisors should know.

As such the goal for the managers isn't the best program or best public service but rather what is the best policy decision that will support the careers and political aspirations of their senior appointed staff and their Minister.

As such more and more people are employed, fewer and fewer of which deliver services; therefore, less and less gets done.

I would suggest that no one outside the government organization would notice the elimination of 50% of the policy analysts and their managers?

GJS
8h

Carter's article is exceptional, though its verbosity helps defend against the risk of being read to the end by most people.

To be fair, I think the American and Canadian contexts are not symmetrical, but similar enough that most of the theses put forward are least partly applicable here.

