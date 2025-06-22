The Audit

From Substack ‘Black Cloud Six’:

‘The IDF is based on conscription. Their “regulars” are conscripts.

The CAF is staffed by professionals - people who do it for a career. Personnel costs are vastly higher. Our “defence spending” also includes military pensions and veterans affairs benefits - again vastly higher.

Then factor in the massive discounts Israel receives from the US by way of indirect subsidies…

It would be far, far better to compare Canada with another country with a fully professional military. For now, you’re comparing apples and oranges.’

David, a few questions come to mind. Primarily, what's included in the defense expenditure figures in the third paragraph? Apparently there are games played when it comes to counting that sort of thing, for example by including spending on Veteran support which is unrelated to the listed equipment. Another question is that you appear to assume that the listed equipment was purchased, whereas some of it is operated under a lease agreement.

