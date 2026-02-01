The Audit

The Audit

Bert van den Berg
18h

Long ago, the Federal government's main vehicle for public research was government labs (NRC etc.). This approach means little overhead to allocate research funding, but the Feds paid all of the costs, and over time became disappointed with what the labs produced. The Feds moved on to universities.

For more than 45 years, the federal government funding to universities has taken advantage of the provincial funding these institutions already receive for education and research. The Feds' funding is credited with research that produces lots of research knowledge and trained personnel (students) ... across the country.

The application success rate problem is a consequence of this approach: there are multiple independent stakeholders - the Feds, the provinces, the universities, and their quite-independent university faculty. The application churn noted in the post results in a dynamic competition of ideas, and the application load is only a minor inconvenience to the federal funding agencies (their grant evaluation costs are minor compared to the application preparation costs). Meanwhile, the organizations who pay for most of the application preparation costs (the provinces and universities) have so far been unwilling to restrict which professors are allowed to apply for funding.

On a side note, the post has an interesting estimate of costs to apply for CIHR funding - I was wondering where the estimated costs came from. For another view on the costs of applying for research, this paper has estimates of costs to apply for Australian Medical research funding: "The modified lottery: Formalizing the intrinsic randomness of research funding" by Steven De Peuter and Stijn Conix .

Hansard Files
1d

The calculation that it costs $96,000 to secure a $100,000 grant is startling. It highlights a hidden "tax" on research. We track similar complaints in the Hansard records from the House of Commons science committee. Witnesses frequently tell MPs that applying for funding has become a full-time job. However, the government’s Main Estimates (the annual spending plan) never account for this lost time. We are effectively paying our smartest people to fill out paperwork instead of doing science.

