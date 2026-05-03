The Audit

The Audit

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
1dEdited

Universities are now (un-manageable?) state appendages captured by guild socialism, cultural Marxism, and its various pathologies such as DEI, ESG, CRT, and of course, the indigenous grievance industry. The humanities faculties should have been replaced with library cards well before the internet which could replace almost everything else. Why should mediocrity be replicated in medieval lecture theatres at numerous institutions when the best of the best could be put online at a small fraction of the cost. The professions should be liberated from their state monopoly right to practice guilds allowing competing non-state-corrupted governing bodies to offer quality in practitioners within the free marketpllace. One look at the numbers of current administrators to students ratio should answer the question of the viability of potential private and or non-profit alternative viability.

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Krystal's avatar
Krystal
1d

Thanks for putting a light on the illusion of higher education. The wordsmithing and misrepresentation of facts shows they aren’t really good at developing critical thinkers, because if they were they wouldn’t attempt to baffle us with bs.

I’m tired of funded institutions whining when they get taken off the tit. Methinks their relevance is declining and they lack the creative thinking to innovate their way to a reality based business model.

And I am totally with you … not the minds to look at ethics and policy on AI… they prostitute themselves for funding.

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