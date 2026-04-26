The Audit

The Audit

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Sad_Mom's avatar
Sad_Mom
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A sobering but necessary article! I think that as Canadians, we generally don’t want to believe that we invite or are susceptible to corruption. And that keeps us from doing anything about it. We’re plugging our ears and covering our eyes.

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