The Audit

The Audit

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Robert Newton's avatar
Robert Newton
21hEdited

The growth of the number of incomes over $250K leads me to ask how many of those are bureaucrats? With the explosion of bureaucracy I predict that the upper management have been duly compensated.

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1 reply by David Clinton
Ian Dale's avatar
Ian Dale
1d

Thanks again very much for the statistically-driven analysis.

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