The Audit

John Chittick
Oct 20, 2024Edited

Trans Mountain pipeline is a good example of why infrastructure is, if even possible anymore, so much more costly, at least in Canada. The approval process alone essentially killed off the project but had to be rescued to save political face and was necessarily nationalized. The expectations of risk-free, impact free construction enshrined in regulation is a major component. Environmental monitors likely outnumbered equipment operators and in addition to delaying activities tying up machinery and personnel, they engaged in such activities as transplanting frogs and moss. Another uniquely Canadian feature is the holding hostage of all resource development to the (SCOC enabled) never-ending grievance industry and resulting shakedowns. As someone who has been involved at multiple levels of construction projects, my one word culprit would have to be 'Leviathan'.

Ken Schultz
Oct 20, 2024

You offer two examples where we have "not" lost the ability to complete: the Confederation Bridge and the Canada Line.

Mr. Wikipedia tells me that the Confederation bridge was constructed between 1993 and 1997. Of course, the initial thoughts about such a bridge go back to the 1870s - a looooonnnnggg time - but Mr. Wikipedia (again!) tells me that the current iteration became a reasonably firm proposal in the 1980s, so, perhaps 10 - 15 years soup to nuts (i.e. start to finish for those of you without culinary inclinations).

That fine fellow Mr. Wikipedia (yet again!!) tells me that the Canada Line came under consideration starting in 1990 and was considered and considered until 2000, with construction starting in 2002 and completion in 2009.

To summarize, these "successes" themselves had a history of paralysis by analysis and, in any event, the projects came under consideration over forty years ago (the Bridge) and thirty years ago (the Line). Can one reasonably consider (ooooppps: that word!) them to be "current" successes or "historical" successes and if the latter, does that perhaps negate your thesis?

Just wondering.

The truth is, I am, by turns, cynical and pessimistic and not anywhere near optimistic about Canada's ability to do just about anything other than waste money and dither. On those latter two (lack of) "qualities" I am quite confident in claiming supremacy but not in pretty much anything else.

