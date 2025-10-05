Back in 2020, the Government of Canada - through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) - committed $33 million to something called the 50–30 Challenge. The goal was to foster “diversity and inclusion by promoting gender parity (50%) and increased representation of equity-deserving groups (30%) within leadership roles”. The program named five “ecosystem partners”: Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan), Egale Canada, Global Compact Network Canada, Ted Rogers School of Management’s Diversity Institute, and Women’s Economic Council.
Presumably, that $33 million was paid to the partners to fund resources, training, and support to participating organizations.
By their own claim, Southern Ontario’s Sheridan College “had the honour to serve as an Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Knowledge Mobilization and Dissemination Centre (KMDC) from 2023–2025” and acknowledged the “invaluable contributions of Sabreena Ghaffar-Siddiqui...”
Which is interesting, because Sabreena Ghaffar-Siddiqui has a, shall we say, active public persona. While the frequency of posts to her X feed look like they would require most of her waking hours to maintain, her LinkedIn profile has her working as a professor at both Sheridan and Seneca Colleges over the past few years and currently at the Rutgers University Affiliate Faculty Center for Security, Race and Rights.
As her public statements make clear, Ghaffar-Sidduqui is admirably forthcoming about her hatred for Israel and for Jews. And that’s a right I wouldn’t deny her. Anyone who has a stomach for that kind of stuff should be more than welcome to access it.
But I’m unsure whether she would have been quite the best choice for designing expensive government programs promoting “diversity and inclusion”. And I’m also unsure she hasn’t broken Criminal Code Section 319, (“Public Incitement of Hatred” and “Wilful Promotion of Hatred”).
After all, in the immediate aftermath of Thursday’s murderous attack on a synagogue in Manchester, here’s what Ghaffar-Sidduqui had to say:1
So the murder of Jews in broad daylight shouldn’t leave us horrified. There’s nothing in the least bit horrifying about murder. Nothing at all to see here.
Interesting.
That $33 million is all gone and the program has wrapped itself up. But at least we now have a better idea of how Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada spends our money.
All I can say, Sir, is that ever so much of what is becoming mainstream and what is - very horrifyingly - being financed/subsidized/accepted/encouraged by our governments/universities is purely antisemitic. I am a gentile and I cannot understand the incredible animus for Israel and Jews in general; that is not the way that I was raised and that is not the way that I raised my children (now adults raising their own children).
The best that I can offer is that I don't accept whatsoever this crap and on the rare occasions that I encounter it personally, I speak up with my perspective that such behavior is unacceptable.
In truth, I cannot imagine how Jewish families are managing to deal with this hatred. I don't know what I can do other than to state my opinion on this odious way of life. Candidly, I just cannot see this ending well for Jews or for the resulting society. There is much about today's Canada that makes me want to leave (for where I am uncertain) but I am old and am effectively unable to depart. Luckily(!) I will, in the next five to ten years, die. Pretty bad when that is something to which to look forward but there it is.
The myth of Palestine has been a vanity project of the institutional left for the last 60 years. It has since putrefied into a significant political narrative compelling the Jacobins and Bolsheviks of politics to grovel in the moral gutters for votes and in Canada, that means being on side with the bought-off court eunuch media. For a carpet bagger like Carney who effortlessly threw his own Father's reputation ( former IRS Principal) under the bus in favor of the grievance industry, aligning with the vote-rich state-imported Jihadi diaspora was a no-brainer. Deep down the Carney is as shallow as his predecessor. We seem to have returned to the early 1930s where western progressives were in awe of the National Socialists and their shared interest in Eugenics (Tommy Douglas' masters thesis) and where it "temporarily" became in vogue to channel their inner anti-Semitism.