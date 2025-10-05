Back in 2020, the Government of Canada - through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) - committed $33 million to something called the 50–30 Challenge. The goal was to foster “diversity and inclusion by promoting gender parity (50%) and increased representation of equity-deserving groups (30%) within leadership roles”. The program named five “ecosystem partners”: Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan), Egale Canada, Global Compact Network Canada, Ted Rogers School of Management’s Diversity Institute, and Women’s Economic Council.

Presumably, that $33 million was paid to the partners to fund resources, training, and support to participating organizations.

By their own claim, Southern Ontario’s Sheridan College “had the honour to serve as an Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Knowledge Mobilization and Dissemination Centre (KMDC) from 2023–2025” and acknowledged the “invaluable contributions of Sabreena Ghaffar-Siddiqui...”

Which is interesting, because Sabreena Ghaffar-Siddiqui has a, shall we say, active public persona. While the frequency of posts to her X feed look like they would require most of her waking hours to maintain, her LinkedIn profile has her working as a professor at both Sheridan and Seneca Colleges over the past few years and currently at the Rutgers University Affiliate Faculty Center for Security, Race and Rights.

As her public statements make clear, Ghaffar-Sidduqui is admirably forthcoming about her hatred for Israel and for Jews. And that’s a right I wouldn’t deny her. Anyone who has a stomach for that kind of stuff should be more than welcome to access it.

But I’m unsure whether she would have been quite the best choice for designing expensive government programs promoting “diversity and inclusion”. And I’m also unsure she hasn’t broken Criminal Code Section 319, (“Public Incitement of Hatred” and “Wilful Promotion of Hatred”).

After all, in the immediate aftermath of Thursday’s murderous attack on a synagogue in Manchester, here’s what Ghaffar-Sidduqui had to say:

So the murder of Jews in broad daylight shouldn’t leave us horrified. There’s nothing in the least bit horrifying about murder. Nothing at all to see here.

Interesting.

That $33 million is all gone and the program has wrapped itself up. But at least we now have a better idea of how Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada spends our money.

