Ken Schultz
7h

All I can say, Sir, is that ever so much of what is becoming mainstream and what is - very horrifyingly - being financed/subsidized/accepted/encouraged by our governments/universities is purely antisemitic. I am a gentile and I cannot understand the incredible animus for Israel and Jews in general; that is not the way that I was raised and that is not the way that I raised my children (now adults raising their own children).

The best that I can offer is that I don't accept whatsoever this crap and on the rare occasions that I encounter it personally, I speak up with my perspective that such behavior is unacceptable.

In truth, I cannot imagine how Jewish families are managing to deal with this hatred. I don't know what I can do other than to state my opinion on this odious way of life. Candidly, I just cannot see this ending well for Jews or for the resulting society. There is much about today's Canada that makes me want to leave (for where I am uncertain) but I am old and am effectively unable to depart. Luckily(!) I will, in the next five to ten years, die. Pretty bad when that is something to which to look forward but there it is.

John Chittick
5h

The myth of Palestine has been a vanity project of the institutional left for the last 60 years. It has since putrefied into a significant political narrative compelling the Jacobins and Bolsheviks of politics to grovel in the moral gutters for votes and in Canada, that means being on side with the bought-off court eunuch media. For a carpet bagger like Carney who effortlessly threw his own Father's reputation ( former IRS Principal) under the bus in favor of the grievance industry, aligning with the vote-rich state-imported Jihadi diaspora was a no-brainer. Deep down the Carney is as shallow as his predecessor. We seem to have returned to the early 1930s where western progressives were in awe of the National Socialists and their shared interest in Eugenics (Tommy Douglas' masters thesis) and where it "temporarily" became in vogue to channel their inner anti-Semitism.

