The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken Schultz's avatar
Ken Schultz
1h

Highly informative, David.

Like many Canadians, I have considered a post-separation landscape and, quite frankly, I cannot come to a definitive interpretation of what such a situation might look like. You have helped expand my thought process.

One of the things that you don't seem to model - and, I don't think that it is possible - is that we on the Prairies (I live in Alberta) have since time immemorial been highly "suspicious" of the centralization of political power in Upper and Lower Canada [I use the old names to indicate how long we have been "suspicious"]. [Further, the word "suspicious" is simply a far, far, far too polite replacement for how we really feel.]

Over the years as we have had this post Quebec thought thingy, it has become clear that to simply keep the same process, etc. for a post Quebec House of Commons would result in MORE relative power for Upper Canada than was had by the Upper/Lower Canada compact. For that reason, I suggest that we in the regions might well be unwilling to accept such a simplistic re-working and would insist on a thorough re-thinking of how things work. That insistence on thorough re-thinking might itself lead to further departures. And so on and so forth.

Nonetheless, an interesting and worthwhile thought exercise.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 DBC Technology Services Inc · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture