The Audit

The Audit

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Scott Burbidge's avatar
Scott Burbidge
10h

Could the income difference between "Completed Elementary School" and "Some secondary/high school" be attributed to a generational quirk? I might guess that the Elementary School cohort are older and from a generation that worked more years and were more "trades" oriented. The High School cohort might skew younger and had gravitated to a more service industry orientation in their work.

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