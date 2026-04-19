The Audit

The Audit

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Sad_Mom's avatar
Sad_Mom
12h

Thanks for this David - a bit of comforting news on a Sunday morning!

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
7h

How does voting once every few years for mindless tropes like "Just society" or "Elbows up" give government any indication of where Canadians want coercively borrowed money on their behalf to be spent on charities that each and every Canadian is capable of deciding for themselves. Is there a correct or well managed way of doing wrong and or evil?

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