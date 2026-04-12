The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sad_Mom's avatar
Sad_Mom
1h

Unions definitely work to prevent these types of conversations from happening!

Great column David! If only a crime reporter (or any reporter) at a mainstream media outlet would take this kind of data-driven, objective approach.

Reply
Share
Rick Gibson's avatar
Rick Gibson
3h

In a lot of industries, there’s a mechanism to review adverse events after the fact, in the hopes of avoiding similar events in the future.

In medicine, for instance, certain events are reviewed, such as unexpected post-op deaths, or patients sent home from emergency who die unexpectedly.

NASA conducts reviews when their rockets blow up, as with the Challenger disaster.

One could imagine something similar in the legal system, where the legal histories of repeat offenders were reviewed, to see if things were done at previous sentencings, bail decisions, parole decisions, etc. that might have been done differently.

Reply
Share
1 reply by David Clinton
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 DBC Technology Services Inc · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture