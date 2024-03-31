The Audit

Mar 31, 2024

I think that the best part about your post is NOT that you are advocating private armed guards but, rather, that you are advocating SOMETHING and thinking about SOMETHING other than wringing our collective hands and/or simply rolling over and playing dead (soon to require no acting skills?).

Mar 31, 2024

Thanks for this, David. I've been wondering whether I should take the plunge and purchase / learn to use a gun.

What happens in Toronto slowly / gradually infects the West as the epidemic of violence in New York will assuredly leach northward.

I'm not sure we can wait another 18 months for the change in gov't (if that materializes) or if that will bring much-needed changes to the justice system; the Poilievre Conservatives already have a pretty stacked plate.

Policing ourselves makes much more sense, I think. Not all of us have an extra $5,000 / year, what with the onerous levels of taxation. Then too, all of us learning to defend ourselves and our property isn't necessarily a bad thing ... taking turns at patrolling neighbourhoods requires an investment of time not dollars. Perhaps some combination of private policing and citizen involvment?

