The Audit

The Audit

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Dean's avatar
Dean
Mar 28, 2024

That was fantastic David.

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1 reply by David Clinton
Tom Barnett's avatar
Tom Barnett
Mar 28, 2024

I think many cars are going to Africa ? Ghana? Nigeria and your stat canada chart doesn’t show those countries.

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1 reply by David Clinton
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