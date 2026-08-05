The Audit

The Audit

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Janet Breen's avatar
Janet Breen
1h

China is way ahead in this arena and we are far too cosy with China.

While I was nursing I knew that good palliative care-hospice care-was underfunded and underused. Good pain control is possible and too often not provided. In the early days, the proponents of MAiD were all about championing ‘control’ over an unacceptably agonizing undignified end.

Let’s be clear here: I’m not talking about keeping people alive using advanced technology, well past time they would die without the IV’s, feeding tubes and ventilators-that’s another facet of first-world wealth too but it’s not this discussion.

Sorry, but how entitled is the phenomenon of first-worlders with paid health care who want control over every aspect of fate? So, they ask a medical person to kill them by injection rather than suffer the slower process of diseases like ALS or dementia.

But now, Pandora’s box open, it’s offered to disabled veterans who ask for money to put in a ramp. Being on ‘pause’ for people with only mental illness. If that was in play a few years back I could have lost 2 of my kids, while they were psychotically depressed.

Ask any third-world famine sufferer who has watched their children die of starvation; ask any nurse with time in:

Death is not dignified. Age and infirmity are not dignified.

Palliative care done properly, without actually murdering someone is possible and effective.

I wanted nothing to do with MAiD while I nursed, and want nothing to do with it still. It’s a path rife for abuse-and forced organ donation lies down it.

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
3h

Being essentially libertarian and therefore among the smallest of minorities in Canada, I've always been opposed to the guild socialism of professions and guilds being granted monopoly right to practice legislation. Now that the long march has ensured that they all have been captured with culture Marxism, the authoritarian impulse is presenting as shaming sessions and career cancellation for dissenters. In BC , where I thankfully retired, even resigning as a retired non-practicing professional as the capture was metastasizing, the provincial NDP have now legislated their own appointees on the boards of the professions to ensure political conformance to such apartheid reinforcement and inversion examples of social engineering and thought control as DRIPA. I'm reminded of the former Soviet (or SS) political officers inserted into the ranks of their officer corps. This, to ensure that such tropes as "indigenous knowledge" (racism masquerading as mysticism) is incorporated into "professional" standards. "Cradle to Grave" statism is now an increasingly pervasive aspect of the remnants of a once free western civilization.

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