A recent National Post article highlights a New England Journal of Medicine paper on “death by organ donation”. The paper acknowledged that neither the law nor public sentiment currently support harvesting organs from living donors. However the spread of medical assisted suicide policies (like Canada’s MAID) means this is a conversation we’re bound to be having soon enough.

As they stand, the rules prohibit organ removal before the determination of death followed by a five minute “no touch” period. But removal from euthanasia cases could theoretically begin as soon as the patient slipped into unconsciousness.

Would that be a legal and moral bridge too far? Well, perhaps it’s a legal and moral bridge that, for the most part, we already crossed decades ago.

It all comes down to two questions:

How do you define death? Who gets to apply that definition?

Medical standards once required the irreversible loss of all brain function (“brain death”) before harvesting was permitted. That standard has, over the past few decades, shifted to allow intervention as soon as “controlled circulatory death” occurs - even before brain death. This means organs can be removed while there’s still measurable brain stem activity.

According to Ontario Health’s Trillium Gift of Life Network, the final go ahead is signaled when “two physicians who are not connected to Trillium Gift of Life Network will confirm that a patient has died.”

But can donors and their families know which standards those two physicians will use? Will those standards necessarily fit with the requirements of various religious traditions and with the wishes of potential donors?

As far as I can tell, there’s absolutely no way to find out.

Because I have no pressing plans for my organs once I’m no longer using them, I was once interested in signing up for the program. Why not make them available for other people? So five years ago I contacted Trillium for clarification. They didn’t seem to even understand my question.

To my knowledge, no one has yet objectively defined the precise biological transition between life and death. At a certain point, we can all agree that it’s over. But I don’t particularly want some distracted, sleep-deprived residents with conflicting incentives to decide when that point has arrived.

What kind of conflicting incentives could there be? We can all appreciate a doctor’s impatience to use my organs to save another life. But then there’s CanMEDS 2025 (now often described simply as CanMEDS). That’s the Royal College of Physicians’ new framework for identifying and describing “the abilities physicians require to effectively meet the health care needs of the people they serve.”

According to the College website, the proposed changes (now only available as a web archive) will require physicians to:

Support the goals of anti-racism and anti-oppression

Support the goal of equity, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility

Those are incentives about which I’m less comfortable. Doctors trained with those standards might honestly try to establish that there’s been genuinely irreversible damage before signing off on my death. But they might also opt for “their truth” and apply “equity” priorities instead. And there’s no way for me to know in time to do anything about it.

Considering how loosely end-of-life is currently defined, what do you want to bet that, soon enough, it’ll be extended ever so slightly to include breathing MAID patients.