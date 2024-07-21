The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brad Odsen's avatar
Brad Odsen
Jul 22, 2024

In a very real sense, it is impossible to ever obtain a fully accurate count of people in Canada By way of illustration, one would think that an accurate count of people in prison is quite achievable. It's not. It is impossible because every day, throughout the day, there are people being admitted to prison and people being discharged. Statistics Canada Justice Statistics recognizes this, and reports average daily counts, or average monthly counts. On any given day, there are around 28,000 people in prison in Canada. Imagine trying to count the total number of people in Canada. Even trying to determine the total population using average daily count, or average monthly count, presents challenges that cannot be overcome.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Yehuda Clinton's avatar
Yehuda Clinton
Jul 21, 2024

It's too bad we haven't yet found a method estimating population indepent of gov data. I was just thinking it might be opposite of other places. Canadians may spend only very little time in Canada. I suspect there are a million 'canadians' actually living abroad who are only Canadian for various benefits.

I understand that citizenship doesn't equal residency, but who knows what people put down on their tax's.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by David Clinton and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture