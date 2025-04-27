The Audit

The Audit

PETER AIELLO
3h

As someone not from the GTA or the lower mainland / Vancouver area I find, rightly or wrongly, that much of this home shortage conversation is driven solely by the problems in these two geographic areas. It appears to be more of a big city problem which therefore needs big city solutions. Those typically revolve around densification as the solution and ramming as many people as possible into the smallest possible area. What frequently gets lost is even when these social engineering projects proceed unless they are funded to a large extent by tax payer dollars and subsidies the end result still does not result in any great improvement.

