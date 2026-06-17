The Audit

The Audit

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Keith's avatar
Keith
13h

David another great post. The term “low-hanging fruit” is often overused in the business world…at least when I was in the business world. But this is a prime example of removing what amounts to be a colossal waste of time. Perhaps send a free subscription to Michael Sabia and his chief of staff to give them some hints on how to save our money. However that does assume they are interested in saving any money.

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
7h

Implementing George Orwell's 1984 as an operating manual rather than a warning to heed is an expensive proposition. When anti-discrimination becomes discrimination, anti-racism becomes racism, anti-sexism becomes sexism all under new management, the bills add up.

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