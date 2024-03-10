The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

Jason S.
Mar 10, 2024

I’m glad you did this analysis for Canada. I have a couple questions/comments:

1) “Decarbonization ratio” seems like a confusing term to me. I would stick to Pielke’s usage of decarbonization = the (negative) rate of change in the carbon intensity of the economy (C/GDP) or “a reduction in the ratio of emissions to GDP”.

2) Maybe I’ve got myself turned around but isn’t a downward slope in the rate of change of emissions per unit of GDP what we’re aiming for?

Steve Beveridge
Mar 11, 2024

It looks like the GDP measure used is nominal GDP which is influenced by inflation. Since carbon emmissions are caused by real economic activity a more accurate measure would use real GDP.

