The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Graham Penner's avatar
Graham Penner
11h

Thank-you for this! I appreciate that you present the facts with well rounded research and clarity.

I most enjoyed this paragraph;

"Since the next examples will also relate to climate change policy, I’m sure some of you will complain that I’m over-focused on anti-left talking points. And that’s true. But it’s because, for the past decade, we’ve had a left-leaning government in power. For better or for worse, no one else has been authorized to issue official announcements."

Reply
Share
Ian Dale's avatar
Ian Dale
10h

Thanks for providing a few examples (of many) of what you are talking about. One area where the government really goes into overdrive in misinformation is the indigenous affairs file, shall we say!

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 DBC Technology Services Inc · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture