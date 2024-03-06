The Audit

The Audit

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Garrett Woolsey's avatar
Garrett Woolsey
Mar 9, 2024

Can you explain the elevation of Michelle O’Bonsawin to the court to us?

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4 replies by David Clinton and others
Ken Schultz's avatar
Ken Schultz
Mar 6, 2024

Quelle surprise!

As is so often the case, the "usual suspects" are quite willing for "their" philosophy to be dominant but are horrified when a different philosophy is even considered.

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