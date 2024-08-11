The Audit

The Audit

Dean
Aug 11, 2024

It reminds me of the whole EV fiasco. Pipelines have to be evaluated by all upstream and downstream factors (because oil=bad) but EV's are labelled zero emission because hey, don't you dare talk about all that mining that's required, or the fumes from the battery fires, or the total inability to recycle them. It's always ideology over logic. Same for wind turbines and solar panels.

Britannicus
Aug 11, 2024

Planned obsolescence is surely a real thing. I have owned four Keurig coffee makers in the past twelve years - each has simply and inexplicably quit working after three years. Hmm.

Why do I remain loyal to the brand? I replace it every time with the current version of the same model because (a) I am happy with the brew and (b) it’s affordable. Probably what the manufacturer is counting upon.

