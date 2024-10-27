The Audit

steven lightfoot
Oct 27, 2024

As a university trained engineer (McGill) I would recommend to boys today to avoid university altogether, unless they have the aptitude and interest in hard core quantitative subjects (math, physics, engineering, finance) and avoid the arts and humanities at all costs, ESPECIALLY grievance studies which has negative economic value.

Britannicus
Oct 27, 2024

I, a male, attended a vocational college and enjoyed a long and happy career that lasted forty-one years. Different times, though. When I started out there were almost no women in my chosen field and the few that there were endured much hardship. Now, happily, the playing field is more even and women occupy leadership positions.

A university education is of course helpful but only if it is followed by relevant employment. Too many people are spending too long in school only to discover at age twenty-two or older that all that ‘book learning’ has not prepared them well for a job.

