The Audit

Paul A
15h

"We can’t blame the whole thing on governments"?

Why not? Of course we can.

John Chittick
14h

End stage democracy has taken us from a prosperous free market capitalism to an arguably "sustainable government" and now to bankrupt leviathan in the last half century or so. Canada, starting in the mid 19th century started easing up on land grants retaining more Crown land (the start of the US lumber lobby irritant). Agriculture continued to develop with homesteading and railroad and some mining land grants before we "arrested development" as a relatively feudal nation of 89% Crown ownership (95% in BC). Never having ending the enshrined apartheid of the Indian Act (last attempt was the Chief-rejected "White Paper" of Trudeau/Chretien of 1969), we now have a massive grievance industry that ensures shakedown and grift on every major resource/infrastructure proposal and a Supreme Court that has advanced rulings which have raised grievance industry expectations along with submissive governments undermining their own sovereignty regarding title to Crown land. 54% of the private land under the city of Richmond BC has just been ruled as having aboriginal title by the BCSC. The Judge, not wanting to rule himself out of a job and a government, has ruled that there can be private land and Aboriginal title on the same land and its up to the Crown to resolve, I.E., borrow on the unborn taxpayers to pay off the Chiefs. This is the current mess of Canada and like all bankrupt leviathan states, a guaranteed outcome of end stage democracy-the irreversible point where the electorate realizes that they can vote for the contents of the treasury whether it's there or borrowed-on and from then on, the party that offers the most loot gets the most votes. Not mine, not Schultz's and others but the majority vote of the evolving Eloi (discovered by H. G. Wells' time traveler). Next step, due to bankruptcy is dictatorship (See Alexander Tytler 1747-1813)

