GJS
17h

This doesn't surprise me. Based on conversations with a family member who works with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, there is an undocumented policy of torquing the data by mis-categorizing things. That is, a kid punching another's lights out would be recorded by the principal as a "verbal disagreement" instead of "violent assault".

Dean
7h

My grade 9 science teacher was known as "Spike". He was a good teacher and a nice guy. But nobody acted up in his class. The rumours about his disciplinary actions bordered on legend. We liked him, respected him, and feared him. He would not be allowed to work as a teacher today. The results are obvious. I had a few others in the same mold. Their presence in the school was overall positive.

