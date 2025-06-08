The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Dale's avatar
Ian Dale
17h

As usual, this is a very interesting and thought-provoking piece based on solid evidence. Thank you, David.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture