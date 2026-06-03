The Audit

The Audit

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
28m

I'm reminded of an event from around thirty years ago when on the drive home every night from my job of managing the forest engineering department of a large Vancouver Island forest operation. I noticed bark stripped from juvenile Red cedar trees and was told that the local Indian band was doing the damage. Having done the requisite SCOC mandated consultations for years, I knew the band manager and asked him about it and he put me in contact with a young lady who was in charge of the re-discovery of their culture and she told me they had started up traditional basket weaving with cedar bark. I told her of our concerns and set her up to visit where our polling contractor was working, pre-logging the cedar poles selectively to save them from potential damage and improperly bucked lengths of final harvest. She got back to me and thanked me as she had acquired enough bark from the poler's landing to supply their needs for the next ten years in one trip. The point being the federal government no doubt paid for this program and many like it and it calls into question of the importance of such activities that people totally unrelated are on the hook for it and given fiscal incontinence, with interest.

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PETER AIELLO's avatar
PETER AIELLO
7h

Accountability - a poor concept in what appears to be another opportunity for corruption using tax payer money to fund some meaningless ideological goal meant to appease the guilt that a segment of the population feels is theirs to blame at our expense for some alleged wrongs their ancestors may or may not have done to the ancestors of those who may or may not have been victimized. All ultimately supporting the culture of victimhood.

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